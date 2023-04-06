HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rayma M. Moran, 78, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at home after an extended illness with her husband and family by her side.

Born July 12, 1944 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Mary Irene (Jones) Budd and Raymond T. Budd.

She graduated from Carrick High School in Pittsburgh in 1963.

Rayma was a Hospital Operator at Children’s Hospital for 20 years before her retirement.

She was a member of Stewart Avenue Lutheran Church in Carrick, Pennsylvania and enjoyed playing video games.

Rayma is survived by her husband, Calvin Herbert Moran, Sr., whom she married September 19, 1964 and he survives at home; two daughters, Dana L. Moran of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Loretta L. Covelli and her spouse, Tanya F. Covelli, of Las Vegas, Nevada; a son, Calvin Herbert Moran, Jr. of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Donna Vandendries of Savannah, Georgia and Cecelia Butz of Hilton Head, South Carolina; a brother, Gary Budd of Pittsburgh, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Rayma was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Kathy Budd.

In keeping with Rayma’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rayma M. Moran, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.