GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Randy A Davis, 63, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at UPMC Hamot.



He was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on May 29, 1959, to Paul L. Davis and Belva (Brocklehurst) Davis.

Randy graduated from Mercer Area High School in 1977.

He worked 19 years as a machine operator for Dairy Farmers of America in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

Randy is survived by a sister, Paula McDivvit and her husband, Jim, of Polk, Pennsylvania; two sons, Jason Davis and his wife, Jennifer, of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Dalton Davis of Transfer, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Bob Davis of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Rick Davis of Ohio and DeWayne Davis of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Paul L Davis; mother, Belva Davis; son, Randy Davis, Jr.; sister, Mary Harris and brother, Dave Davis.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Randy’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.