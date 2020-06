CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Merle L. Davis, of Canfield, Ohio, formerly of Sharon, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, in his residence after an extended illness. He was 89.

On April 26, 1931, he was born in Syracuse, New York, a son to Robert Davis and Elizabeth (Leotty) Davis.