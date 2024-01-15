LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 11, 2024, Ralph Edwin Silverthorn of Lackawannock Township, completed his circle of life at Countryside Convalescent Skilled Nursing Home. He was 94.

He was born on October 18, 1929 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of Ralph C. Silverthorn and Eleanor Riebel Silverthorn.

He graduated from South Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Grove City College.

Ralph served in the Navy at Barbers’ Point Naval Base and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. One of his performance of duty included during combat operations in Korea area. He volunteered with the United States Pacific Fleet Air Force Patrol Squadron 28 and was engaged in patrol, anti-submarine warfare and reconnaissance flights in the Sea of Japan and Yellow Sea and flights over North Korea.

He worked for Westinghouse in Sharon, Pennsylvania for seven years as the system analyst and then Tajon Trucking for 20 years as a comptroller. He then worked at McGill Power Bell for ten years as the administrator and then Agway as their bookkeeper.

He enjoyed being part of Grove City Highland Band as a piper and drum major. He and his deceased wife, Gina, were excelled bowlers. They bowled for PennDot bowling league and Westinghouse bowling league.

He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews living in California, Illinois, Hawaii, Florida, Oregon, Germany and New Jersey, as well as friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Myra Walton and friend, James “Patch” McClelland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Georgina “Gina” Ladra Silverthorn of Paauhau, Hawaii and a brother, John Silverthorn.

His legacy will live through the memories he made with everyone he met.

Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park. No services will be held.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Ralph’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

