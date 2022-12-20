GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Dean Rice, age 94, was reunited with his wife of 65 years, Doris, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. He resided at St. Paul’s, Greenville.

Born in Turtle Creek in 1928, the son of Ralph Rice, Sr. and Charlotte (Dean) Rice, he was a longtime resident of Hermitage and a member of Hickory United Methodist Church.

Ralph graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1946.

He worked as a self-employed contractor before opening Rice Pool and Spa in Hermitage for 52 years.

Ralph was a Past Master and is a Life Member of the Sharpsville Masonic Lodge #517, now known as Kedron Lodge #389. He received his 32nd Degree in Free Masonry through the Scottish Rite Cathedral in New Castle. In addition to being a member of the El Bika Grotto, Ralph was also a member of its Clown Unit, who entertained children and adults for many years. He was also a member of the Mercer County and the Zem Zem Shriners.

He liked to fish and hunt. Later in life, he loved to paint landscape pictures.

Ralph is survived by two sons, Dean and his wife, Mary Lee and Kerry, all Hermitage; a daughter, Linda Orr and her husband, Bill; two grandsons, Scott and his wife, Brandi and Eric and two great-grandchildren, Cali and Nathaniel.

Preceding him in death were his loving wife, Doris; two brothers, Tom and Donald and one sister, Shirley Cahill.

Memorial contributions may be made to Loveshriners.org or to StJude.org.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22 in John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Hermitage.

Ralph will be interred with his wife, Doris, in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

