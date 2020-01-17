Phyllis M. Parkinson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis M. Parkinson passed away Wednesday, January 15.

Phyllis was born August 22, 1956.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 21, 7:00 p.m., following visitation at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 20, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.