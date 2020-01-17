Phyllis M. Parkinson, Hermitage, PA

January 15, 2020

Phyllis M. Parkinson, Hermitage, Pennsylvania - obit

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis M. Parkinson passed away Wednesday, January 15.

Phyllis was born August 22, 1956.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 21, 7:00 p.m., following visitation at the funeral home.

