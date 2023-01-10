HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Dromo passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Formerly of Sharon, she most recently lived in Saint John XXIII Nursing Home in Hermitage.

Phyllis was born on July 3, 1929, the oldest child of Charles and Gertrude Thompson Houy.

She grew up in West Middlesex and graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1947.

Phyllis began working at a young age at Jimmy’s Department Store in West Middlesex and after graduation worked in the Accounting Department of the Westinghouse Corporation in Sharon until the birth of her first child.

Phyllis married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Dromo, on May 20, 1950. He preceded her in death on March 14, 1979.

She was a member of Holy Cross Orthodox Church, Hermitage, where she belonged to the Ladies Aide Society, helped with the preparation of dinners and supported her husband as the youth group advisor. She is still affectionately known as “Aunt Phyl” to all of the former A.R.O.Y. members.

The highlight of every year for Phyllis was vacationing in Myrtle Beach with her children, her sister, their families and some friends. Her family always came first and they will surely miss her loving ways. Phyllis also enjoyed playing cards, working crossword puzzles and was famous for making the best pies and cinnamon rolls.

Phyllis’ mission in life was, above all else, to help as many people as she could. If a family needed money, she gave what she had. If a friend was in need of a hot meal, she’d skip her own meal. Anyone who walked into her home immediately became family. Every one of her grandson David’s friends instantly became one of hers. Whether she had known you for 50 years or five minutes, you were given the same love and compassion.

At family gatherings or holidays, or really every evening at dinner, Phyllis was the last one to make her plate. She would herd everyone up to the buffet table and make sure that everyone was comfortable and had a heaping pile of food on their plates before she even thought about getting hers. Then, once everyone had finished, she would encourage everyone into getting second helpings. Her thoughtfulness reverberated through the family. She set the example of how to love. Her sister-in-law once said, “Phyllis might be the only person I know that no one could ever say anything bad about”. It is fair to say that Phyllis was the most revered member of her family. It is only right then, that she passed those qualities down to her great-grandchildren; they already exemplify her kindness at such young ages. It needs not be said but Phyllis was a gift that was cherished by many and will be missed by all.

Phyllis is survived by her two daughters, Gina Skody and her husband, Rick and Linda Nemetz and her husband, Joe, with whom she made her home for 28 years; her only grandson, whom she loved dearly, David Hart and his wife, Danielle; one great-granddaughter, Isabelle Ryan and twin great-grandsons, Jonah Thomas and Aiden Coy. Also surviving is a brother, Dick (Carol) Houy; a sister, Dottie (Bill) Stonebraker, several nieces and nephews and ten Godchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ruth Chlpka.



The family wishes to thank her family and friends who visited her frequently and always remembered her throughout the year, especially on holidays, with cards and gifts to brighten her days.

In lieu of flowers, Phyllis’ family asks that you consider a donation to Holy Cross Orthodox Church or a charity of your choice.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 12, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage. Following visitation Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 5:45 p.m., there will be a Wake Service in the funeral home with Father David Mastroberte

Second visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Orthodox Church, 950 Maple Drive, Hermitage, where a service will follow at 11:00 a.m.; Wake Service with Reverend Father George Treff, Co-Celebrant Reverend Father George Treff and Father David Mastroberte.

