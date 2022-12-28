HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Hamder, 77, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh after a brief battle with sarcoma cancer.

Born in Hammond, Louisiana on January 22, 1945, to Alice (Brown) and Peter Hamder, he lost his father in an automobile accident when he was six years old. Pete’s mother then moved them to Pennsylvania to be closer to family.

Pete graduated from Hickory High School and from YSU with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology.

The proudest moment of his life was when his son, Joshua Hamder was born. Joshua enjoyed playing football so throughout his life Pete became involved with the Sharpsville Football Team to be with his son. To this day Pete still has many friends from Sharpsville associated with the team, however, Pete’s life was forever changed when his son passed away unexpectedly in 2014.

Although Pete had no family, he was blessed to have many friends. Besides the group of friends he made through the football team, you could often find Pete in the morning at Dunkin’ Donuts with his “coffee” friends solving the world’s problems. Pete was an avid chess player and attended many tournaments in the tri-state area. When with his chess friends you could often find him at Get Go playing chess in the afternoons or attending the Library Chess Club on Thursday evenings. Pete was also a member of the Pittsburgh Chess Club. Pete had a group of friends from his college years that he would still join for a competitive game of Acquire.



For the past 23 years Pete was employed at Associates in Counseling and Child Guidance as a Behavioral Health Technician. Pete made many friends throughout the years and found great satisfaction in helping the families he served.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Joshua Hamder.

A special thanks for their care and compassion goes to VNA Alliance home health nurses, VA Mercer office staff, Dr. Stella J. Lee and her office staff at Shadyside Medical Center and Dr. Melissa Burgess and her office staff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

In keeping with Pete’s wishes there will no calling hours and a private burial.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Memorial contributions in Pete’s memory can be made through the funeral home. Please share a moment or thought about Pete on the funeral home online guestbook.

