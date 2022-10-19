HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Lee Odem, 71, was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022, after battling complications from a bone marrow transplant in October 2021.

She was born September 1, 1951, in Sharon and was one of six children.



She was a graduate of Farrell High School in 1970.



After graduation, she was actively involved in the Farrell community where she worked at First National Bank (FNB) and was a member of the Ebonites Bowling Club that traveled and won several tournaments.



She later married and moved to Framingham, Massachusetts, where she resided and worked for 20 years at Hewlett-Packard and Puma.



Following her stay in Massachusetts, she relocated to Maryland, where she worked as a Procurement Analyst for the U.S. government for 17 years until her retirement in 2015.

While in Maryland, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends along with being active in charitable activities.



After retiring, she relocated back home, where she resided in Hermitage, however, she was unable to stay still, so she worked as a patient portal advocate and at FNB until COVID forced her stop.



She also volunteered at the regional COVID call center helping to make sure that people were vaccinated.



She also kept herself busy playing pickleball and walking in Buhl Park. She could also be heard loudly cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Peggy was rarely at a loss for words. She loved to talk to her family, friends and neighbors. She had several hobbies to keep her busy. She loved shopping, reading books and eating different types of food, especially dips and pizza.



She was a member of the Second Missionary Baptist Church.



Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Gail (John) Hayes; brothers, Richard Robinson and Charles (Rene) McDonald; aunt, Marie Davis; two nieces, seven nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews, a Goddaughter and a host of cousins and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Lee McDonald and brothers, William “Billy” Johnson and David “Lump” Johnson.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 21, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1138 Spearman Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Russell V. Penn, Jr., officiating.

Live Stream Link: https://iframe.dacast.com/live/67409ef1-e191-2dbf-d662-b50f79223e85/72dce5a1-6f60-fa11-6867-1b075f179581.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.