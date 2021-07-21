Paul “Paulie” Okin, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul “Paulie” Okin, 68, of Farrell, Pennsylvania passed away in Sharon Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Born on August 11, 1952 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Paul was the son of Leo J. and Santina (Capezzuto) Okin.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 1970 and served in the Army Reserve.

Paul was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Farrell.

Survivors include his brother-in-law, Mark Yerskey of Farrell and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Cindy Okin Yerskey.

At Paul’s request there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements. handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

