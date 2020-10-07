Paul Michael May, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Michael May, passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of Tuesday, October 6, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

On January 19, 1926, Paul was born at home in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Michael and Margaret Mezzaros May and one of 11 children.

He married the love of his life, Irene I. Pirka, on October 23, 1948 and would have celebrated 72 years of wedded bliss this month. Irene still resides at the family home.

Paul attended Sharon schools and entered the Army at age 18 during WWII. He was a PFC on active duty in Europe and went on to receive a Purple Heart, of which he was extremely proud.

He then went to work at several local mills, the last being Sawhill Tubular, where he retired as a crane operator in 1988.

As a long-standing member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in West Middlesex, he enjoyed volunteering at the church. Furthermore, Paul was extremely talented in woodworking and built many pieces of furniture over the years that included: chairs, tables, cabinets and even a cow toy box for his oldest granddaughter.

Paul was proud of his Hungarian heritage. He loved joking and making people laugh, ritual Saturday afternoon meals and Sunday gatherings playing cards with his family. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and always loved the outdoors. Often, he could be found outside soaking up the sun. Paul also loved animals, especially his cats, who could be found sitting on the couch with him.

Most important to Paul was his family and his love of spending time with everyone.

He is survived by his loving wife, Irene; two sons, Gary P. May (Brenda Beatty May), of Mercer and Bradley P. May (Katherine Tishov May), of Sharon. He was a loving Grandpa to Kendra May Manning (Javar), of Mercer, Adam May, Evelyn May, Sarah May and Elizabeth May, all of Sharon. He had four great-grandchildren, Evan Stevenson, Ethan Stevenson, Maya Manning and Malia Manning, who lovingly called him Grampy.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his siblings.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Paul Michael May, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: