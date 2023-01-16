HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER.

Born May 4, 1967 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Beverly (Olds) and William Daugherty, Jr.

Paul worked and lived at Polk Center in Polk, Pennsylvania for 34 years then Paul became a member of The Arc of Mercer County in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed puzzles, going to amusement parks, especially Waldameer Park, going to McDonald’s, swimming and spending time with friends and family.

Paul is survived by his mother, Beverly Daugherty of Hermitage, Waldameer Park; a brother, David Daugherty and his wife, Jennifer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a niece, Becca Daugherty of Fort Wayne, Indiana and a nephew, Noah Daugherty and his wife, Nevada, of Tempe, Arizona.

Paul was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Elga and Grace Olds and paternal grandparents, William and Catherine Daugherty, Sr.

The family wishes to thank all the staff of The ARC for their compassion and care for Paul. A special thanks to Diane from the Daugherty Family.

Memorial contributions can be made to The ARC of Mercer County, 850 N. Hermitage Raod, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 18, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Creamatory, Inc. in Hermitage where a funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.