Paul Chintella, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Chintella, 95, of Hermitage, died of natural causes in the late afternoon of Friday, March 12, 2021, at Addison Healthcare Center, Masury, Ohio.



He was born in Mercer County April 25, 1925.



He worked in the rolling-mill department at Wheatland Tube for 42 years, retiring April 8, 1985.



Surviving are a daughter, Marjorie Sears of Mercer; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Mary Alice (Winters) Chintella, whom he married August 27, 1947 and who passed away April 20, 2020.

In keeping Paul’s wishes there are no services.



Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

