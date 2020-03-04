Patsy Richards, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patsy Richards passed away Saturday, Febraury 29.

Patsy was born June 1, 1944.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Road in Hermitage. Memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 5, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.