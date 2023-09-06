HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick S. Gilmore, 91, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 11:21 p.m. in his residence of natural causes.

He was born in Watertown, New York on August 26, 1932 to Michael J. Gilmore and Dorothy E (LaFave) Gilmore.

Patrick was married to Stella (MacFadyen) Gilmore on June 22, 1953, and after 62 years of marriage she preceded him in death on September 23, 2015.

Patrick enjoyed working on computers and traveling. He retired from the US Airforce as a Master Sergeant with 23 years as a Computer Repair Technician and then was a Teacher for the BOCES Vo-Tech school in New York for 21 years. He was of the Catholic faith.

Patrick is survived by: two Sons, Hugh Gilmore of Youngstown, Ohio and Michael J. (Linda) Gilmore III of Liverpool, New York, a Daughter, Virginia Gilmore of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a Sister, Mary Nolte of Washington, four grandchildren; Nadine (Jeff) Britton, Samantha Gilmore, Margaret (Timothy) Young, Emily Gilmore and two great-grandchildren.

Patrick was preceded in death by: spouse, Stella M Gilmore; Two Sisters, Kathleen Williams, Dorothy Solomon; two Brothers, Michael Gilmore, Jr., James Gilmore; daughter in law, Rodica Gilmore; parents: Michael J. Gilmore, Dorothy E. (LaFave) Gilmore.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

