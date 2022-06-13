SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Gale McClimans, 49, of Sharon, P ennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly in his residence on June 12, 2022.

Patrick was born July 28, 1972 in England to Sally (Sherwood) McClimans and Gale McClimans.

He graduated from Hickory High School.

He was an electrician for Laverty Electric for two years.

Patrick was a member of the Sharon American Legion.

He enjoyed golfing and was a Dallas Cowboys fan.



Patrick is survived by his mother, Sally Jane (Sherwood) McClimans of Hermitage, P ennsylvania, his father; Gale Walker McClimans and his wife Marylou of Hermitage, P ennsylvania, a daughter; Madeleine LeMar of Youngsville, North Carolina, a sister; Samantha Jones and her husband James of Sharpsville, P ennsylvania, two brothers; Luke Nelson and his wife Kara of Hermitage, P ennsylvania and Ben McClimans of Cranberry, P ennsylvania, a grandson; Greyson Oliver LeMar and many nieces and nephews.



Patrick was preceded in death by his grandparents.



Services will be private.

Arrangments are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Patrick Gale McClimans, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.