FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. “Patty” McCann, 63, of Farrell, passed away Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.



She was born in Sharon on June 26, 1958, to Edith (Stromberg) Lacey and John Lacey.



She graduated from Sharon High School in 1976 and then from Mercyhurst College with an associate degree in dental assisting in 1978.



Patty worked for Dr. Charles Miller as an office manager for 39 years, retiring in 2018.



Patty enjoyed gardening, puzzles, cooking and baking and most of all spending time with her family during the holidays.



Surviving are a son, Ian McCann of Hermitage; sisters, Nancy Leo and Sandra Lacey, both of Hermitage and a brother, John Lacey and his wife, Mary Lou, of New York.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John McCann, whom she married February 16, 1985 and he passed away November 24, 2018 and two brothers, Gerald and Donald Lacey.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 7, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, March 8, 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 8, 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.