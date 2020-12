SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Medved, 72, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Patricia was born on February 14, 1948.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Mt. Carmel Cemetery Chapel, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

