GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Patricia M. Bowser of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Kent, Ohio.

Mrs. Bowser was born February 24, 1943 in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of Kenneth C. and Margaret (Hurst) Hinton.

She was a 1961 graduate of Punxsutawney High School. One of her greatest accomplishments was graduating from the Nursing Program at Sharon Regional Hospital in 2002, as a LPN.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, being outdoors and spending time with her family and dear friends.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Bowser and her companion, Scott Tidd of Franklin, Pennsylvania, Kenneth (Geri) Bowser of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Christopher Bowser of Cortland, Ohio; her siblings, Alice Rend, Margie Loncaric and Leroy (Pam) O’Hara; her grandchildren, Rose (William) Stevens of Kent, Ohio, Kenneth (Kelly) Beich of Roseville, Michigab, Corissa “Pearl” (Justin) Yuran of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Miles (Madison) Bowser of Faquay Varina, North Carolina and her great-grandchildren, Caleb, Abigail, Gabriella and Eliana Stevens, Kenley, Ace and Gunner Yuran.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Bowser whom she married April 13, 1963 and he died November 29, 2022 and her sisters, Mary Jane Sutter and Kathy Carroll.

Visitation will be held at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:30 p.m.

