WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patti” Scoville, also known as “Sunshine” to family and friends, age 72, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, joined her husband in Heaven on Friday, September 8, 2023.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 9, 1950 to the late John C. and Carolyn A. (King) Powell.

Patti was a 1968 graduate of Chaney High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a bartender at the Middlesex Inn Tavern for 30 years.

After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her husband and rescue pets. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, sightseeing and spending time conversing with family and friends. She was a long time member of the West Middlesex community and will be sadly missed.

She was very proud of her brother, Richard L. “Doc” Powell, who was a decorated Navy medic, killed in Vietnam in 1968. He received many medals, including a Navy Cross and Purple Heart, and part of Route 711 is named for him in Youngstown, Ohio.

In addition to her brother and parents, Patti was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Scoville, on April 29, 2023. They were born five months apart and they died five months apart. She leaves behind, numerous family, friends and pets.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

