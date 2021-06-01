Patricia L. Higgins, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. “Pat” Higgins, 91, of Mercer, formerly of Sharon, died at 6:10 a.m. on May 30, 2021 in St. Paul’s due to natural causes.

She was born March 12, 1930, in Los Angeles, California to Lucienne (Dilke) Bristow and George Bristow.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1948.

Pat worked at the former S.S. Kresge Company store as a window designer; she also worked at the Sharon Store and Joy Cone.

She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon.

Pat was an artist, painter, gardener and seamstress who loved animals.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Burkhart of Mercer; son, Terry Taylor and his wife, Regina, of Orange County, California; grandchildren, Troy Taylor, Whitney Taylor, Robert Darlington, Thomas Burkhart and his wife, Amanda, Cristina Hittle and her husband, Keith, and Brayden Taylor; several great-grandchildren and her dog, Scamp.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Higgins, whom she married October 18, 1957 and who passed away April 19, 2001; a son-in-law, Tom Burkhart; a granddaughter-in-law, Wendy Darlington and Pat’s dogs, Taffy, Fritz, Skipper and Paddie.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E State Street, Hermitage.

A funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Dr. Adam Trambley officiating.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.