HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J Marcucci, 79, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022.

She was born on April 17, 1942.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the funeral home.

