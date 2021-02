HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Shelby Evans, 81, of Hermitage, formerly of Coeburn, Virginia, passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021, in Quality Life Services in Mercer, after an extended illness.

She was born on September 9, 1939, in Dungannon, Virginia, to the late Ethel (Baldwin) and Woodrow Taylor