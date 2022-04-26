TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Clark Stoyer, 84, of Transfer, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022, at St. Paul’s in Greenville, following a brief illness.



She was born in Sharon on March 2, 1938, to Emma (Mages) and Stephen Popovitch.



She attended Sharon High School and was a homemaker.



Patricia attended St. Michael’s Church in Greenville and enjoyed fishing, bowling, bingo and feeding the birds.



Surviving are her sisters, Leona Keating of Sharpsville and Frances Adams of Hermitage; brother, George Popovich of West Middlesex; several nieces and nephews and a dear friend, Barb Miller.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Clark; two sisters, Genevieve Wills and Amelia (Millie) Syersak and four brothers, Raphael, Stephen, Thaddeus (Ted) and Myron Popovitch.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia A. Stoyer, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 28, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.