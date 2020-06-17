Patricia Anne Costes, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Anne Costes of Hermitage, passed away of natural causes at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania at 6:09 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was 68.

On August 19, 1951, Patricia was born in Sharon, a daughter to Dorothy (Johnson) and James Lee.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, word searches, reading and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her daughter, Margo A. Truman, of Farrell, Pennsylvania; sons, James C. Truman (Leslie) of Farrell, Pennsylvania and John S. Fleet, Sr. (Damares) of Midland, Georgia; a sister, Jacqueline Gates of Chesapeake, Virginia; 12 grandchildren, Cheyenne, Mya, Eric, Khyton, Nikkia, McKenzie, Abian, Kaori, Angelina, Mia, Lexi and John, Jr.; and three great-grandchildren, Tierney, Kae’Laun and KaLeah.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Anthony Marc “Tony” Lee and James W. Lee.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.