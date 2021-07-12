Patricia Ann Zellers, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann (Ockerman) Zellers, age 77, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at her residence, at Lake Latonka, Mercer.

Born February 21, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio; she was the daughter of the late Myron and Alice Jacobs Ockerman.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed music, reading, crossword puzzles, collecting art, traveling with her husband and spending time with her beloved family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert “Bobby” Charles Zellers, who she married November 27, 1965; her children, Shannon Brown of Hermitage, Robyn (Jamie) Lohr of Mercer and Derek Zellers of Lake Latonka; six grandchildren, Cameron, Rylee, Kolbe, Rieyn, Jaxin and Knoxx and her brother, James Okerman of Pittsburgh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Ockerman and Thomas Ockerman.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Patricia Zellers, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.