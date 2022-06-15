HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Pat” Ann Samuels, 66, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Embassy Healthcare Nursing & Rehabilitation Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



She was born January 30, 1956, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Warren and Harriet (Lawson)

Shephard.



Pat was a 1973 alumni of Farrell Area High School. She also completed various college

courses.

Pat began working at an early age. She worked at Howard Johnsons, retail sales at Kaufmann’s

and finished her career as an administrative supervisor at Macy’s in Boardman, Ohio.



Pat loved spending time with her family, going to church, watching TV and playing Candy Crush

on her phone.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania.



Patricia leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Elise Lee Samuels of Tampa, Florida,

LaTrisha Samuels of New Orleans, Louisiana and Breona Samuels of Hermitage; one son, Robert

“Bobby” Samuels of Daytona Beach, Florida; her mother, Harriet Shephard; two sisters, Lorena

Shephard and Gretchen Shephard, all of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; one brother, William (Christina)

Shephard of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren, a special granddaughter, Ashley Byrd of

Farrell, Pennsylvania, Amilyona Brady, Ryan Williams, Antwain Jones and Josiah Johnson, all of Florida; a

great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Byrd; one nephew, Zachery Shephard; two nieces, Kayln

Shephard and Bryonna Shephard, all of Columbus, Ohio; three Godchildren, Ja-Mare Myers,

Jazhmine Phillips and Del-Warren Myers and her best friend, Valerie Jordan. Also surviving are a

host of aunts, uncles and cousins.



Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Warren Shephard; her loving husband, Robert T.

Samuels; maternal and paternal grandparents.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania

16121 at 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

