GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Reesman, 74, of Greenville, Pennsylvania passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, in her residence, following an extended illness.

She was born March 19, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She attended Reynolds High School.

She was a homemaker and a florist. She retired from the Mercer County Housing Authority in 2000 where she served as Vice President and Secretary.

Patricia was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.

She was an avid writer and craft person.

She is survived by her significant other, Dave Thompson at home; two daughters, Elizabeth A. Moon and her husband, Jason, of Sharpsville and Angela Zeronas of Savannah, Georgia; a son, Glenn E. Reesman and his wife, Christina, of Greenville; a sister, Kelly Bacon of Monroe, Michigan; three brothers, Steven R. Redmond and his wife, Patricia, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Scott Martin and Terry Martin, both of Michigan; four grandchildren, Tyler A. MacDonald and her significant other, Cheng Zeng, of Newark, New Jersey, Anthony B. Zeronas III and his wife, Merenda, of Woodbridge, Virginia, Kristopher M. Zeronas and his significant other, Danielle Rayburn, of Box Elder, South Dakota and Forrest G. Lee of Pittsburgh; two great-grandchildren, Skylar and Everest Zeronas and her former husband, James Beatty of Georgia.

Patricia was preceded in death by her biological father, Kenneth Martin; her mother and adoptive father, Margaret L. (Gardner) and Melvin L. Redmond; her former husband, Maddison Reesman; a sister, Melody Palmer and three brothers, Robert A. Redmond, Kenneth J. Redmond and Michael Adkins.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 17 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street in Hermitage, where a memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.