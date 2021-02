HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Mary Tomko Holt was born May 12, 1957 to George and Sophie Tomko and passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mary was raised in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, attending St. Joe’s Elementary School and graduated from Kennedy Christian High School in 1975. Mary was involved in the Tamburitzans and a cheerleader at Kennedy Christian. Mary won Miss Pennsylvania Teen in 1973.