Pamela S. Sopher, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela S. Sopher, of Hermitage, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer for several months. She was 62.

On January 23, 1958, Pam was born in Sharon, a daughter to Donald E. Swartz, Jr. and the late Joann Bentley Swartz.

After graduating from Hickory High School in 1976, Pam attended Westminster College, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta, Delta Kappa Gamma (Education Honary Fraternity) and was a member of the cheerleading squad. She graduated in 1980 with a B.S. in Elementary Education and a minor in Speech and Broadcasting.

Pam was a substitute teacher in the Hermitage school district. In 1982, she moved to Huston, Texas where she lived and worked until returning to the are in 1983. She was then employed by Sharon Hospital and later with Dr. David Vermeire. In 1988, Pam graduated from The Paralegal Institute in Philadelphia with a Paralegal Certificate in Trusts and Estates. She was employed for 12 years with what was then Routman, Moore, Goldstone & Valentino, in Sharon. Following the dissolution of that firm, she worked for Ekker, Juster, McConnell and Epstein and later returned to work for Joseph P. Valentino, P.C., for 9 years. Recently, she was employed with the Joanow Legal Group in Hermitage.

She was a lifetime member of Hickory United Methodist Church, where recently, she served as the Endowment Fund President and Treasurer.

Pam enjoyed reading, dancing and the beach. Her greatest accomplishment and joy in life was her daughter, Anne J. “Annie” Sopher. She also loved attending Annie’s choral and theatrical productions in Youngstown, Ohio.

Besides her daughter, Annie, a student at YSU, Pam is survived by her father; a brother, Bentley (Sara) D. Swartz and a nephew, Joseph M. Swartz, all of Bozeman Montana.

She was preceded in death by her mother; grandparents, Joseph and Ethel Bentley and Donald and Mildred Swartz and a step-son, Gregory P. Sopher.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.