Olive M. Ackley, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Olive M. Ackley, 84, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Nugents Convalescent Home after and extended illness.

She was born in Dixonville, Pennsylvania on March 31, 1935, a daughter of Clarence Travis and Naomi (Jeffries) Travis.

Olive attended Punxsutawney High School and was a homemaker.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Olive enjoyed bingo, spending time with her family and friends and listening to Alan Jackson.

She is survived by two daughters, Peggy Pratt of Pittsburgh and Rhonda Ackley of Sharon; a sister, Ruth Kiefer of Cleveland; three brothers, Robert and Ronald McCoy of Punxsutawney and Charles Travis of Wheatland; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Olive was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frederick Ackley, whom she married May 1, 1958 and who passed away August 22, 1963; her life partner, Walter Post; a daughter, Carole Ackley and a son, Jeffery Ackley.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.