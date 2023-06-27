SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norman “Norm” Addicott, 68, of Sharpsville, passed away 1:40 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, from a brief illness.

Born March 6, 1955, in Sharon, to the late Evelyn “Hope” (Matters) and Billy Addicott.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1973.

Norm was a machinist for Sharon Tube Corp. for over 30 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, cooking and most of all spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by daughter, Nikki Roman and her husband, Josh, of West Middlesex; sister, Evie Addicott of West Middlesex; brother, Rod Addicott and his wife, Paulette, of Sharpsville and grandchildren, Dylan and Ava Roman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Cheryl DeJulia and a brother, Paul Addicott.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

