HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norman E. Young, 85 of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, November 20, 2023, in Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, surrounded by family.

Norm was born December 31, 1937, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, to Emiline and James Young.

He was employed by the City of Hermitage for 55 years. He was also a Free Mason.

He is survived by his wife, Naydene, whom he married June 18, 1960; a daughter Devonna; son Norman; daughter, Dana; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one sister.

He is preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.

There will be a luncheon at 1:30 p.m. prior to services for family and friends held at Hickory Global Methodist Church, 240 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage PA 16148

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 22 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Hermitage, where a service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Christine Doren.

