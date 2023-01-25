LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norman C. Rhoades, 90, of Lackawannock Township, died at 1:33 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, in his residence, due to an extended illness.

He was born on April 20, 1932, in Knox, to Clarence L. Rhoades and Ethel (Boyer) Rhoades.

Norman was a truck driver for Dean Foods for 25 years, retiring in 1994.

He loved doing yard work, spending time with his family and reading his Bible.

He is survived by a daughter, Debra Rhoades of Grove City; stepdaughter, Debbie Young and her husband, Bob, of Transfer; sons, Gerald Rhoades and his wife, Sandy, of Mercer and Kevin Rhoades of Masury, Ohio; brother, Grant Rhodes of Jackson, Ohio and several very special grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Philomena (Novak) Rhoades, whom he married January 18, 1962 and she passed away February 16, 2016.

In keeping with Norman’s wishes, services are private.

Entombment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

