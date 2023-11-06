MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norman “Butch” Burkhart, 75, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at home.

Norm was born September 13, 1948, in Mercer, to the late James E. Burkhart and Patricia A. (Reeher) Burkhart.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 21 years, including two tours in Vietnam and for many years as an Army recruiter.

After retiring from the military, he worked at George Junior Republic as a houseparent. In 1990, he began a second career as a Corrections Officer at SCI Mercer where he spent 13 years as a Sergeant. Norm retired from the State of Pennsylvania as a business agent for the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association after five more years.

Norm enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family, including his wife, three children, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife, Patti; a son, Cody (Ashley) Burkhart; daughters, Valarie (Chris) Belk and Dawna Allison and sister, Cheryl.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 7, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, November 8, 10:00 – 10:50 a.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of “Butch”, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.