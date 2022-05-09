HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Racketa passed away Friday, May 6.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 11, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.