NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - James M. Kirby, 87, of New Castle, formerly of Transfer, passed away after an extended illness at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

He was born on March 27, 1934, in Mercer to the late Anna (McKee) and Lionel William James Kirby.