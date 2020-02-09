Nora Day, Mercer, Pennsylvania

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nora Day of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, passed away February 6, 2020 in Vistiting Nurses and Hospice Home. She was 78.

She was born October 9, 1941 in Mercer, Pennsylvania to Andromeda Kays Wininsky and Stephen Tomajko.

Ms. Day Graduated from Hickory High School in 1959. The received her Bachelor degree from Eastern Baptist College. After that she received her masters degree in Social work from Shippensburg University.

She was a Allegheny County Juvenile Probation Officer for 38 years.

Nora enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports, helping them with their homework, helping animals, playing slots, writing, discussing politics, watching The Bachelor and most of all, helping anyone who needed any kind of help.

Her parents; her husband, Charles Day, whom she married January 15, 1966 and passed away June 22, 1996; a son, Charles Day and two brothers, Terry Tomajko and Dan Wininsky.

She is survived by two daughters, Angela Day of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Laurie Day of Las Vegas, Nevada; a son, Neil Day of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; six sisters, Linda Delgros of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Abby Tomajko of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Elona Tinkel of Phoenix, Arizona, Jennifer Underwood of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Polly Tiege of Sin Valley, California, Sulvia Wininsky of Tempe, Arizona and two brothers, Stanley and Nick Wininsky both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Adam Day of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Brilee Day of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Camden Day of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Julian Taylor of Tokyo Japan.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.