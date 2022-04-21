GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Noah J. Geiwitz, 17, passed away Tuesday, April 19.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 24, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral service will be Monday, April 25 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

