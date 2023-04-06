HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Nina Jennings, known as Gladys, passed away at the age of 99. Until recently, she was a resident of Whispering Oaks apartments in Hermitage.

Gladys was born to Frank and Nevie Dunbar in Beckley, West Virginia, one of six children.

She graduated from high school in West Virginia in 1943.

In 1946 she married Robert James Jennings and they lived in Wheatland for many years, where they raised four children.

Gladys was devoted to her family and greatly enjoyed their tradition of getting together for family night each week for the last 35 years.

She was an active participant at the Hermitage Senior Center, The Salvation Army in Sharon and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Sharon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jennings, who was a World War II veteran; one son, Eric Dean Jennings and two grandsons, Kevin Wade Jones and Brian Keith Jones.

She is survived by three daughters, Linda Jones, Gail Jennings (Robert Seinar) and Peggy Jennings; one granddaughter-in-law, Tami Jones (Brian Jones); one grandson, Scott Speer; one granddaughter, Jesse Jennings; three great-grandsons, Kyle Jones, Andrew Jones and Jack Jones; one great-great-grandson, Hayden; one great-great-granddaughter, Novaleigh and a sister-in-law, Donna Jennings of Brookfield, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be sent to The Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 10, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

A second visitation will be held Tuesday, April 11, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

