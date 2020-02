HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) –Nikola Zupan passed away Friday, January 3.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4 at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

2630 East State Street Hermitage, PA 16148.

There will be a Mass held Wednesday, February 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Anthony Church Idaho Street, Farrell, PA 16121

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory.