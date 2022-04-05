FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole L. Caston, 36, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 in Masury, Ohio.

Nicole was born September 23, 1985 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Connie Scalf-Hassler and Sherman Ashby, Jr.

She graduated from Sharon High School.

Nicole enjoyed cooking, doing crafts and spending time with her family and dog.

Nicole is survived by her father; a daughter, Ashley Caston of Michigan; a son, Brian Caston; three sisters, Maria Todd of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Tabitha Aikens of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Brittany Aikens of Brookfield, Ohio and two brothers, Daniel Ashby and Phillip Aikens, both of Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Nicole was preceded in death by her mother and a son, John Caston.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.