FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nellie (Bale) Carly, 92, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Nellie was born December 21, 1929, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Elizabeth (Opencar) and James Bale.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1947.

Nellie worked for Sharon Steel for six years and then was an administrative assistant for UPMC Hospital in Farrell for 30 years.

She was a member of Hickory United Methodist Church. Nellie enjoyed volunteering at her church and for Meals on Wheels.

She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Nellie is survived by two daughters, Janet L. Redmond and Diana L. Jenkins (Mark), all of Hermitage; two sons, Paul J. Carly (Beth) of Hermitage and Robert J. Carly of Chicago and eight grandchildren.

Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul R. Carly, whom she married June 2, 1951 and who passed away March 26, 1980; two sisters, Vicky Reiber and Jennie Misavage and a brother, Ted Bale.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 16, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. David Coul, officiant.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage.

