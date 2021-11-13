Nancy Lynn Porter, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Porter, 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday , November 9, 2021, at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born September 6, 1962, in Merced, California to James and Grace King.

She spent most of her youth moving around due to her father serving in the Air Force.

Nancy worked in healthcare prior to retiring in 2006.

She enjoyed playing cards and Yahtzee, shooting pool and painting.

Nancy is survived by her mother, Grace; sister, Terri and husband, Timmy; brother, Dave and wife, Patty; cousins, Rick and Marcy; nieces, Angel, Kayla, Brittany and Nicole; nephews, Lil Timmy, Mike, DJ and Brandon; son, Steve and wife, Chanel and four grandchildren, Jaziah, Kalayah, Jamir and Khalil; her dog, Shylo and best friend, Sue.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father, James King; brother, Robby King and husbands, Wayne Brown and Arron Porter.

Nancy truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures and had an uncanny ability to listen but also tell you something you might not want to hear. She would go out of her way to help people in any way she could. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 27, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.