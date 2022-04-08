HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee Dignan passed away Tuesday, April 5.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 12, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148. Funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nancy Lee Dignan, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.