Mona L. Farrell, Pymatuning Township, PA – Obituary

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mona L. Farrell, 74, of Pymatuning Township, died at 11:35 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Sharon Regional Medical Center due to an extended illness.



She was born August 11, 1945, in Greenville, to Nellie (Peterson) Lagnosky and George Lagnosky, both deceased.



After graduating from Cochranton High School in 1964 she was employed as an across-the-country truck driver for over 30 years.



Mona was a very social and caring person who loved listening to the scanner and spending time with her family.



She is survived by a daughter, Donna M. Melton of Utica; a son, Michael Zinz of Greenville; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Danny Farrell.

At the request of Mona, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Hermitage.

