SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mona C. Morton passed away peacefully with family Friday, November 3, 2023, at 2:40pm in UPMC Horizon – Shenango. She was 81.

She was born in Leesburg, Pennsylvania on July 23, 1942 to Floyd Foster and Aletha (Ryhal) Foster.

She was best known for her loyalty to the Steelworkers of America and the Democratic Party.

She became one of the Valley’s first women of steel at Sharon Tube Local USWA 1355.

In 2004 she earned the Democratic Committee Award for outstanding service for her untiring devotion to her party and community.

Mona had a great sense of humor, loved her family and friends and was always there for anyone who needed her.

Mona is survived by three daughters, Jacqueline Klingler of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Andrea Hogue of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Carla Pokrivnak of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; three sons, Steven Kubyako, Dennis Kubyako and Edward Kubyako, all of Sharon, Pennsylvania and brother, Ralph (Paula) Shingledeckern, Jr. of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mona was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, a granddaughter and a grandson.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 8, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Hermitage, where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared on Mona’s memorial page, at: www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.