Mildred Sharper, Farrell, PA

April 23, 2020

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred A. Sharper, 89, of Farrell, passed away 7:40 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center of natural causes.

On October 3, 1930, she was born in Sumter, South Carolina, a daughter to Rev. Laney Myers and Nancy (Porter) Myers.

Mildred graduated from Brockington High School in South Carolina.

She worked as nurse’s assistant for Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mildred was a member of Ruth AME Zion Church, Sharon.

She enjoyed reading and sitting in her “Snoop” chair.

Mildred is survived by a daughter, Patricia Moore and her husband, Samuel, of Hermitage; three sons, Benjamin of Farrell, Larry and his wife, Denise, of California and Rodney and his wife, JoAnn, of Farrell; two brothers, David Myers of South Carolina and Leroy Myers of New York; several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Sharper and 18 siblings.

There will be no services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

