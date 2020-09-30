Mildred Natalija Miros, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred N. Miros, 89, of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Sharon Regional Medical Center from natural causes.

She was born on January 18, 1931 in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Service will be held at a later date arrangements are pending and being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Burial will be in St. John Orthodox Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Mildred Natalija Miros, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: