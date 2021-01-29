Mildred L. “Millie” Swogger, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred L. “Millie” Swogger, 80, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.



Millie was born on March 12, 1940, in Sharon, to the late Dorothy M. (Porterfield) and Edward McIntyre.



She attended Sharon High School and was a homemaker.

She was a member of the East Side Baptist-Disciples of Christ Church in Sharon.



Millie was a member of the Sharon Tube Retirees and several euchre clubs. She enjoyed playing bingo, bus trips, casinos and baking.



She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Cary and her husband, Mike, of Sharon, Kathleen Phillips and her husband, Tommie, of Masury, Ohio and Sherry Dawson and her husband, Edward, of Las Vegas; sons, Donald Swogger and his wife, Maureen, of Cresaptown, Maryland and Gary A. Swogger and his wife, Tracy, of West Middlesex; sister, Shirley Coast and her husband, Bob, of Mercer; grandchildren, Jordan Swogger, Justin Swogger, Chad Cary and his wife, Elizabeth, Ryan Cary and his wife, Nicole, Marissa Cary and her fiancée, Dakota DeJulia, Mae Norris, Kala Norris and her fiancé, Johnny Coleman, Jon Tomis Swogger and his wife, Kimmy, Nathan Swogger and his wife, Kady and Nic Swogger and his wife, Casey and 18 great-grandchildren.



Millie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel V. Swogger, whom she married December 29, 1960 and who passed away March 11, 2006; a stepson, John Davidson; a sister, Louise Embrick and three brothers, Edward, Ernest and Walter McIntyre.

In a quiet and gentle way, Millie extended hospitality that included family, friends and neighbors. Her warm smile, hugs and loving kindness made each person feel welcome and accepted. May her legacy live on and inspire each of us to reflect the love of God in our lives daily and make the most of each opportunity because life is short. “Micah 6:8” And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly, and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.

Services will be private, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

